Saskatoon Police say a driver involved in a two vehicle rollover fled the scene on foot.

Police were called to an intersection at 8th street and Eastlake Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday where two vehicles had rolled onto their rooftops.

Police say two people were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The Saskatoon Fire Department says two occupants had exited from one vehicle, while the driver of the second vehicle had fled from the scene. It’s unknown if the driver suffered any injuries.

Police closed off traffic in all directions at the scene during the investigation.

By 7:30 p.m. police said the restrictions were lifted.

Police are still searching for the driver.