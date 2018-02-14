Driver, 16, injured after car hits tree now stabilized: police
A vehicle sits damaged against a tree after a crash on Saskatoon's Berini Drive Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (Jim Barnsley/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 12:20PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 14, 2018 3:24PM CST
The driver of a car that crashed into a tree in Saskatoon’s Forest Grove neighbourhood has been stabilized, police say.
The 16-year-old boy, who was the lone occupant in the car, was taken to hospital after the crash, which police say occurred on the 300 block of Berini Drive at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police initially stated his injuries were believed to be life-threatening, but an update later in the day stated he’d since been stabilized.
Traffic restrictions were still in place at about 2 p.m.
A collision analyst was still investigating.
