

CTV Saskatoon





The driver of a car that crashed into a tree in Saskatoon’s Forest Grove neighbourhood has been stabilized, police say.

The 16-year-old boy, who was the lone occupant in the car, was taken to hospital after the crash, which police say occurred on the 300 block of Berini Drive at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police initially stated his injuries were believed to be life-threatening, but an update later in the day stated he’d since been stabilized.

Traffic restrictions were still in place at about 2 p.m.

A collision analyst was still investigating.