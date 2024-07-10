'Don't take it too seriously': 90-year-old Saskatchewan golfer hits the links 5 days a week

SASKATOON
    A Saskatoon golfer has become an inspiration to many at Wildwood golf course.

    Hans Baumfeld hits the links five days a week, and is a bit of a celebrity, but what makes him stand out is his age — he turned 90-years-old two months ago.

    Baumfeld tees off at 6:00 a.m. every Monday to Friday, unless he's rained out. He considers it his therapy.

    "Well, I get up in the morning. I get up and I feel terrible, but after a couple of holes, I actually feel good,” he told CTV News.

    Baumfeld only started golfing after he retired. He begins his day with yoga then from May until fall, he’s on the course.

    "Just sitting down and doing nothing is the worst. I find it sitting at home and your mind isn't working all the time, or its too nice sitting at home, but then you know, you better get out," he said.

    The friends he golfs with daily are only in their late 60s and are in awe of him.

    "It's not only inspirational, but I mean, sometimes it's almost embarrassing because, on the second hole this morning, he chips in from 45 yards out and gets a birdie. The rest of us are trying hard to just get a par," friend and golf mate Trace Hampson says.

    According to Hampson, early in the golf season when there were only nine holes open, he sensed some disappointment from Baumfeld.

    “We'd played nine holes and he'd keep going. He played those nine again. He just keeps going. He's like an Energizer bunny. He just keeps going and going and going.”

    This senior prefers walking the course, but on Wednesday, with the intense heat, he gave into his well-intentioned friends who were trying to protect him.

    Baumfeld is a good golfer — and not just for someone his age. (Carla Shynkaruk / CTV News)

    "I had to convince him to ride and even when I'm driving the cart, he said, oh, I got my clubs, I'm walking. So he just he picks his clubs up and he goes walking,” Hampson said.

    You can tell by his shot that he's a good golfer, and not just for his age, but for Baumfeld it’s not about the score. In fact, he doesn’t keep score.

    "We are having fun out here, you know, and that's the most important thing. You have to enjoy yourself while golfing. Don't take it too seriously," he says.

    This 90-year-old he hopes to keep up with this golf routine as long as he can and he has no plans to stop. In the off-season, he’s back at the Wildwood course cross country skiing. 

