‘Don’t approach him’: Sask. RCMP seeking public help to locate wanted man

Beauval RCMP are seeking public help in finding Darius Gunn, a Saskatchewan man wanted for multiple assault charges.

The 34-year-old man from La Plonge First Nation was arrested on May 29, 2023 and charged with multiple assault charges, forcible confinement, and mischief under $5,000, RCMP said.

During his court appearance on Wednesday, police say Gunn fled from the building and is now considered unlawfully at large.

Gunn is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall and approximately 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, according to RCMP.

RCMP believe he may be in, or may travel to, Beauval’s surrounding communities.

RCMP caution not to approach Gunn if they see him, and to call their local police.