Dog attack leads to injuries for 2 children, Saskatoon police say
Saskatoon police are investigating after a dog attacked four people, including two children.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the 2700 block of 33 Street West, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.
The dog bit a five-year-old and 13-year-old and attacked two adults who were trying to help the children, police said.
The two children were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.
Animal Control officers located the dog and have it in their control, police said.
Student charged in University of Waterloo stabbing police say was hate-motivated
Police say a 24-year-old international student is facing several charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault, after three people were stabbed during a gender-studies class at the University of Waterloo.
Sue Johanson, Canada’s sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
