Dog attack leads to injuries for 2 children, Saskatoon police say

Saskatoon police are investigating after a dog attacked four people, including two children.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the 2700 block of 33 Street West, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

The dog bit a five-year-old and 13-year-old and attacked two adults who were trying to help the children, police said.

The two children were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

Animal Control officers located the dog and have it in their control, police said.