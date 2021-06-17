SASKATOON -- Advocates are asking the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners to support the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use.

Marie Agioritis and others have penned letters to the police board, which is meeting Thursday, asking them to consider this step towards changing laws around drug possession.

Agioritis, the Saskatchewan leader for Moms Stop the Harm, told CTV News that decriminalization could help alleviate the pressures felt by the criminal justice system and give those with mental health issues and addictions a chance to seek help.

“When we decriminalize simple possession we haven’t got people running away from the police or being afraid to walk into an emergency room when they need help, or being afraid to walk into recovery services,” Agioritis said.

“Imagine you’re a young guy and you’re afraid to go forward because you could lose your job or you might lose certain benefits as a result,” Agioritis said

Those caught with drugs for personal use are tagged with a criminal record after an arrest and that could make it almost impossible to find employment she said.

She said mental health and addictions span across all age ranges and backgrounds.

The board received the letters as information.

Mayor Charlie Clark posted to his social media this week voicing his support for a similar decriminalization proposal happening in Vancouver.