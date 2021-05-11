SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Schools did not make a much-anticipated decision on the site of the city centre school as expected at Tuesday’s board meeting.

A motion was made by board trustee Kim Stranden in place of the decision asking for the “continued consideration of Optimist Park as an alternative location for the City Centre Project.”

That means both the Princess Alexandra site and Optimist Park are still in the running.

The motion also asked that administration inform the City of Saskatoon and Ministry of Education about this development and report back to the board with regards to next steps.

The $29-million school will combine 500 students from King George, Pleasant Hill and Princess Alexandra schools. It is expected to open in 2024.

The board meets again on June 1.