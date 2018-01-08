

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say the death of a man found deceased inside a Stonebridge home is considered suspicious.

Officers were sent to the residence, on the 100 block of Cope Crescent, just before noon Sunday to check on the welfare of the 60-year-old man, police said in a news release. He was dead inside the residence when police arrived.

Few other details have so far been released, but police say major crimes investigators consider the death suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.