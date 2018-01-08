Death of man found in Stonebridge residence suspicious: police
File photo (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 12:02PM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 8, 2018 12:18PM CST
Saskatoon police say the death of a man found deceased inside a Stonebridge home is considered suspicious.
Officers were sent to the residence, on the 100 block of Cope Crescent, just before noon Sunday to check on the welfare of the 60-year-old man, police said in a news release. He was dead inside the residence when police arrived.
Few other details have so far been released, but police say major crimes investigators consider the death suspicious.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
More Stories
- City of Saskatoon preparing for marijuana legalization
- Marijuana to be sold in private stores in Sask. come July 1 1
- Major crimes police investigating after man dies weeks after suffering stab wound
- Trial for nightclub owner charged with sexual assault begins
- Death of man found in Stonebridge residence suspicious: police
- Saskatoon inmate escapes from work crew
- Pats trade with Blades for Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Libor Hajek
- Sen. Beyak disputes Scheer's version of events, calls him 'inexperienced leader' 2