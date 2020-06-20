Advertisement
Death of male found near buildings on 21st St. not suspicious: police
Published Saturday, June 20, 2020 11:07AM CST Last Updated Saturday, June 20, 2020 3:30PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are on scene in the 300 block of 21st Street East after a male was found dead Saturday morning between buildings in the area.
The cause of death is undetermined, police said in a news release.
Police and the Coroners service are investigating.
As of Saturday afternoon, police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.