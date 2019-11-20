Death of 32-year-old Saskatoon woman found in vehicle 'not suspicious': police
A photo of Lavonna "Love" Tobar provided to CTV News by her family.
Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 3:40PM CST
SASKATOON – The death of a 32-year-old woman has been deemed "not suspicious,” according to police.
The woman, identified to CTV News as Lavonna Tobar by a family member, was found dead inside a vehicle on Nov. 12 in the 300 block of Avenue H South.
Tobar leaves behind five children.
Members of the police major crime unit investigated her death to determine if it was criminal in nature.