

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON – The death of a 32-year-old woman has been deemed "not suspicious,” according to police.

The woman, identified to CTV News as Lavonna Tobar by a family member, was found dead inside a vehicle on Nov. 12 in the 300 block of Avenue H South.

Tobar leaves behind five children.

Members of the police major crime unit investigated her death to determine if it was criminal in nature.