SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s ninth homicide of the year.

Around 3 a.m. Friday police were called to the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of Slimmon Road, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

At the scene they found an injured male.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers could be seen during the day entering and exiting Aria Food + Spirits, a Lakewood neighbourhood restaurant.

A neighbour who lives across the street told CTV news he was awakened by a loud noise which he believes were gunshots.