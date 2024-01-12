'Dead of winter': Saskatoon receives its coldest blast of winter yet

Saskatoon's deep freeze got even colder on Friday.

After a Tuesday storm that dropped between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, the weather quickly turned frigid for the rest of the week, culminating in temperatures of minus 40 at 10 a.m., with a wind chill value of minus 53.

"This is both the middle of winter and the coldest time," Natale Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada said.

"So this is the dead of winter."

The extreme cold created plenty of havoc for a variety of people Friday. Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools cancelled their bus routes for the day, but classes did resume as scheduled.

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand had his attention on vulnerable and homeless people who have no way of hiding from the elements. He says three different vans with the Sawēyihtotān Outreach Team were busy all night transferring 20-plus people per vehicle to various shelters and warm up locations to prevent them from freezing.

"This cold snap is really hurting our city," he said. "It's really hurting our people that are vulnerable, and we've got to do a better job to advocate and really make sure that we're trying to help as many people as we can."

That's what Robert Belley was doing Thursday night with SAGE Clan Patrol. The volunteer organization spent a few hours driving around Saskatoon, handing out snacks, hand warmers and other warm supplies.

"Really cold really cold fast. Like not even five minutes outside. You're numb on your fingers and already numb on your toes," Belley said.

"It breaks a person's heart -- there's only so much you can do."

Belley said circumstances are difficult for people living on the streets and in encampments. There's more demand for shelter spaces than there are available spaces. He remembers a man he met a couple of weeks ago with a broken hip who was attempting to walk around. In the extreme cold, Belley's not sure how he's fairing.

With other health and addictions issues, patience wears thin during colder winter nights.

"Why do we need so many people falling through the cracks?" he said. "In 40-below weather, people are literally perishing in this kind of weather."

Arcand was thankful for St. Mary Catholic Church. In combination with The Salvation Army, the parish hall was opened this week as a warm-up shelter. Arcand estimates upwards of 120 people were using it as a shelter Thursday night.

Environment Canada is warning people to be diligent neighbours, and to look out for one another. When temperatures are this low, frostbite can develop within two to five minutes.

"That's how long it might take you to walk to the bus stop," Hasell said.

Hasell says to avoid getting wet, staying outside for too long or making plans that put you at risk that could be avoided. Layer up, and if you're travelling over the next two or three days, make sure an emergency kit is stocked. If you become stranded on the highway, going outside will only make your situation worse.

"If your car is still intact, it is already offering you shelter. Don't leave your car, don't try to walk to that thing in the distance," she said.

People may be happy to know Hasell called this period the "dead of winter" because of where this cold front has fallen on the calendar. When temperatures rise by the middle of next week, winter will be half over, and Environment Canada isn't expecting temperatures to get this low for quite some time.

Hasell reminded people to be kind to one another, especially for vulnerable people.

If people are shivering, acting confused, or have discolouration on their exposed skin, it's time to call for help.

"This is the time to be that person again," she said. "Because there will always be someone in a bad spot."

Winter clothing donations are needed. The Saskatoon Tribal Council is accepting donations at its office or at White Buffalo Youth Lodge. SAGE Clan Patrol will respond directly to donation inquiries and pick them up.