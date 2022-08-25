Dawn Walker’s family relieved she’s back in Canada, awaiting court dates in Saskatoon
An Oregon judge ordered Dawn Walker to be returned to Canada on Tuesday, and her sister Kathy confirmed the Saskatoon mother is now in Surrey, B.C. awaiting a return to Saskatoon.
Kathy Walker says it’s frustrating to know that her sister will remain in custody in Surrey for another six days, but extradition from the United States was the best case scenario.
“This is what we were hoping and praying for and so we're immensely happy that she is now back in Canada,” she said. “It's a huge relief.”
Walker is facing charges of public mischief and child abduction in contravention of a custody order in Canada after she and her seven-year-old son were located by U.S. authorities in Oregon City, Oregon on Aug. 5.
According to U.S. District Court filings, Walker allegedly stole the identity of a close friend to open up a bank account as part of an "abduction scheme" to abduct her son and enter the U.S. illegally.
The pair were reported missing on July 24.
Her sister says friends and family reached out to high-profile defence lawyer Marie Henein to ask if she would consider representing Walker, and she agreed.
“I'm just really glad that she's going to have really strong representation because she's going to need it, basically, given all of the circumstances,” she said.
A GoFundMe page was created by IdleNoMore.ca on Aug. 5 to pay for Walker’s legal fees. By Thursday afternoon more than $28,000 had been raised.
“They actually approached the family and asked us if it would be helpful for them to start a GoFundMe page for her,” Kathy said.
“And of course we were like, “Yes, please go ahead, that would be amazing.'”
Walker says it’s been moving how much support she’s seen for her sister, from women sharing stories of similar experiences and advocacy groups.
“There's been so many people that also represent organizations who advocate on behalf of women who are survivors of domestic violence who have also come forward to offer their support,” she said.
“It's helped with this whole process to know that there's people who understand Dawn’s story and stand with her.”
Saskatoon Provincial Court said there’s no timeline for Walker’s first court appearance, and couldn’t confirm whether it would be at provincial court or Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatoon.
Her sister says she hopes the process won’t be unduly delayed or dragged out.
“My sister is not a criminal. She does not deserve to be in jail. She deserves to be home with her son, and Dawn is not somebody who ever wanted to break the law or challenge the system, she's just a mother who just wanted to be with her son and ensure his safety. That's all she's ever wanted and that's all that's all she wants now,” she said.
“I really hope that she's going to get the justice that she finally deserves.”
