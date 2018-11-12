Comfort Cabs has released in-cab footage showing what happened leading up to a passenger-driver incident.

On Monday, a passenger posted a video to Facebook showing her cab driver chasing her with a snow brush on Sunday evening.

Now, Comfort Cabs is revealing what happened before that point.

‘Maybe you should go back’

When the passenger first enters the cab, she urges the driver not to use a GPS and instead rely on her verbal directions.

“She didn’t give directions, so he’s asking where to go. She questions if he doesn’t know the city and questions where he came from,” Comfort Cabs operations manager Shondra Boire told CTV News.

The video records the passenger saying, “maybe you should go back.”

“Her comments are very inappropriate,” Boire said, referring to the passenger’s apparent "racial comments."

Following that comment, the driver pulls over and urges the passenger to leave the cab. She refuses.

"At no point are we saying that his actions are OK. We’re not ok with them, but there's a lot leading up to it," Boire said.

Recording glasses

The passenger is wearing Snapchat glasses, which are capable of recording video, during the ride from Briarwood to Nutana.

"You can kind of see she turns them on and off. When they're turned off she's kind of a different person. When she turns them on, she’s nice and calm. Throughout the ride she continuously turns them off and on,” Boire said.

The passenger makes two calls during the ride.

“I need you to call this cab in,” she said in the cab while on Eighth Street.

Three hours after the call, Comfort Cabs said it received a call from the passenger’s cousin claiming the passenger was “brutally attacked.” Boire said the company urged the caller to alert police, but the caller refused.

"It seems to be very clear to the person on the other end knows what to do. It really does appear that they had this planned out or egged him on," Boire said.

Moments before altercation

When the driver arrives at the passenger’s destination, the woman and driver get into an argument about the fare change.

Once the passenger takes out her phone calculator, she realized the change was correct. She then exits the taxi, leaving the passenger door open.

When the driver gets out of the vehicle to close the door, the two exchange words. The dash cam footage shows the driver saying, “I should kick your butt.”

The driver then drives forward a few meters when something hits the taxi — it’s unclear whether it’s something he’s driven over, or if an object was thrown.

The driver stops the vehicle and gets out with the snow brush in-hand.

The video of the driver waving the snow brush at the passenger, which was captured on the passenger’s Snapchat glasses, has been viewed on Facebook more than 50,000 times.

The passenger declined an interview request, saying she has hired a lawyer on the matter.