Dakota Dunes Powwow welcomes First Nations communities for New Year celebrations

Dancers, drummers, and spectators from First Nations communities across the province gathered to celebrate the New Year at the Dakota Dunes Powwow, marking its return for the first time since 2020.

The powwow, capturing the spirit of the New Year, serves as a significant occasion for togetherness and giving, according to participants.

Charles Ryder, Co-vice president of the powwow, highlighted the importance of celebrating culture and giving back to the community.

"We're celebrating our culture... Giving back. Sharing success is one of our guiding principles, and what we're doing is giving back to the community in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan," said Ryder.

Beyond cultural festivities, the powwow provides a platform for Indigenous entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

That includes individuals like Mario Fiddler, who is an advisor to his daughters starting up their own company, helping to raise money to sponsor powwow dancers.

"This is their way of giving back by sponsoring the background singing events," explained Fiddler.

The three-day event features dance competitions, guest speakers, and the recognition of notable members within the Indigenous community.

The powwow will continue until Jan. 7.