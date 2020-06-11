SASKATOON -- A 29-year-old man is in hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike through a marked crosswalk, police say. The cyclist was not wearing a helmet when he was struck.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Stonebridge Boulevard and Cope Crescent.

The driver of the vehicle remained at scene, police said in a news release.

All traffic restrictions have been lifted. An investigation is underway. No charges have been laid at this time.