CUMFI breaks ground on new Indigenous affordable housing project
The Central Urban Metis Federation Inc. (CUMFI) broke ground on a new affordable housing project in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood Wednesday.
“This is going to be 14 community units, 58 bedrooms, and we're going to be serving moms with large families, so there's such a need for it in our community,” said CUMFI president Shirley Isbister.
“CUMFI has a lot of apartment blocks where we house our families, either moms, or two parent families or dads as head of the household, and once they're in our homes, their children are returned from foster care. That's one of the biggest things that CUMFI does, and we have emergency receiving and we have a Wellness centre, so for me it's become all about affordable housing, and these units will be affordable.”
CUMFI says the project is being managed by the city which will funnel $3,781,518 from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
“Everyone deserves a roof over their head and a safe place to call home,” said mayor Charlie Clark.
“One of the most crucial forms of housing we need right now is housing that comes with supports. Supports are critical to help people stabilize and get back on their feet, which is what CUMFI is including in their housing project," he said.
The province is also providing $378,000.
“Our government is proud to support the important work of Central Urban Metis Federation Inc. through the Saskatchewan Co-Investment Program,” said Sask. Party MLA Terry Jenson.
“This project is an important step forward in achieving our shared goal to support those in need of housing, and I thank CUMFI for their continued advocacy to develop more affordable housing options for people and families in Saskatoon.”
Isbister says the grand opening of the project will be Nov. 29, when a quarter of the units will be open for families to begin moving in. The rest of the units will be open shortly after.
