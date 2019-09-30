A former Saskatoon massage therapist faced six of his victims as their impact statements were read Monday in Court of Queen’s Bench during his sentencing hearing.

Mark Donlevy pleaded guilty to six charges of sexual assault in July and was back in court for the hearing.

The charges were laid after women came forward saying they were assaulted during massage appointments.

Several victims gave statements to the court, “I chose to keep the assault a secret because I was ashamed and fearful of running into him, “ one victim said. Another said she was “very fearful because you messaged me the next day saying how disappointed you were in me” she ended her statement by saying “ I want you to know that I forgive you and hope you get all the help you need.”

The victims' identities are protected by a publication ban.

The Crown told court that each of the six offenses warrants either one year, 18 months or two years and added together for a total of 7.5 years. They are asking for 6.5 years.

Donlevy is serving a three-year sentence for a previous sexual assault and conviction after a woman testified he forced her to have sex after going out on a date in 2004. Several victims told court Monday that they came forward after hearing news reports about the 2004 assault and recognizing Donlevy’s name.

Before the defense makes its case, it has requested to bring in an expert witness, a psychologist who has been working with Donlevy. The hearing is scheduled to resume Nov. 25.