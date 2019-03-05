Pedestrians need to be cautious around train tracks and trains, Canadian Pacific Rail police officer Ron Chomyn says.

“What we ask is that they don't walk down the tracks. If we do see that, it is an offense under both federal and provincial legislation."

A pedestrian died last week when they were struck by a train at the tracks just off 20th Street between Avenue L and Avenue M.

People should stay 25 to 50 feet away from a train even when it’s not moving, as it could move at any time, he said. The fine for walking along tracks can run to more than $200.

Sound warnings are important too – but people wearing headphones might not hear it, he said.

“We encourage people to take every precaution they can and just be situationally aware.”

He’s been with CP for 14 years and said train deaths are devastating for a victim’s family as well as CP staff.

“There's people running that train who are conductors and engineers and it has a real serious impact on them."

Police haven't released details about the incident or the person who died.