Outbreak in Meadow Lake

A staff member at Meadow Lake Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The case was linked to community transmission, the health authority said in a news release. No patients have presented with symptoms of COVID-19.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Mandiangu Nsungu declared an outbreak Tuesday evening.

The staff member and their close contacts are on self-isolation and additional contact tracing is underway.

At this time, there are no service disruptions at Meadow Lake Hospital, the health authority says.

Sask. surpasses 500 cases

Saskatchewan has surpassed 500 COVID-19 cases after announcing 25 new cases on Wednesday.

The province now sits at 512 cases. Of those cases, 194 are considered active.

Two more people have recovered have recovered from the virus, for a provincial total of 312.

Videogames help with stress: prof

In an era of isolation, turning to video games is a proven way to deal with stress, anxiety and other mental health challenges.

Regan Mandryk is a professor of computer science at the University of Saskatchewan. She has studied the effects of video games on adults between 18 and 55-years-old and found out video games can promote mental wellness in a time where isolation is the new normal.

“Video games provide psychological detachment from what’s going on out there, provide relaxation, they provide feelings of mastery over challenges that are set to you and feeling of control over your environment which are four key pieces needed to recover from stress,” Mandryk said.

Confronting COVID-19

Fond Du Lac Denesuline First Nation has had no cases of COVID-19 and Chief Louis Mercedi wants it to stay that way.

"We've been on lockdown going eight weeks now, since March 21, and we had shut down our school way before the province (ordered it) and shut down all huge gatherings," Mercredi said in a phone interview with CTV News.

Giving seniors a helping hand

Seniors are struggling with the adverse effects of pandemic isolation measures, said John Fryters, pastor and director of the Heart of Seniors Gathering Centre.

That’s in addition to the anxiety of being one of the groups particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Fryters said it’s hard to tell if this amount of need existed before the COVID-19 pandemic or if the isolation measures have just brought more of it to their attention.

Ag funding disappointing: Sask. Cattlemen's Association

The federal government has announced around $250 million in supports for the agri-food, but Saskatchewan beef producers say the announcement is missing many measures they had called for.

Of that funding, around $125 million will go to helping cattle and hog producers who are currently producing more animals than can be processed right now.

Ryder Lee, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association, called the funding disappointing, adding producers were hoping to see measures surrounding price insurance and changes to different programs, most missing from the announcement.

Plans for health care services

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has announced a plan to phase health care services back in, beginning on May 19.

The SHA’s Service Resumption Plan shows services will return in four phases - but only the initial phase has an assigned start date.

As of May 3rd, the province’s effective reproductive number was 0.97, meaning the average infected person in the province will infect fewer than one other person.

This number is up from 0.7, the effective reproductive number reported by the SHA one week ago.

Tuesday recap

As positive cases continue to climb in Saskatchewan’s far north, a village councillor in La Loche says she wants the village council to impose further public restrictions to keep people inside their homes.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Saskatoon dairy facility. SaskMilk, an organization representing the dairy industry, told CTV News the outbreak is at Saputo’s Saskatoon plant.

Saskatchewan is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 487. Eighteen of those new cases are in La Loche and the surrounding area of the far north region.

Finally, a former Rosetown man and his family have been holding bingo nights on Facebook live for the last six weeks to give family and friends something to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.