Paid parking resumes

Starting 9 a.m. on Monday, paid on-stree parking resumed in Saskatoon.

At a special meeting of city council, officials voted in favour of reinstating public pay parking requirements starting Monday May 25, a move the city said will help boost the economy.

“The reinstatement of public pay parking requirements and enforcement will help ensure parking-space turnover for customers and businesses in high-demand pay parking zones.”

As #yxe retail commercial activity returns, as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan, pay parking & enforcement will be reinstated on May 25.

City officials said they encourage customers to use the WayToPark app as a no-touch way to pay for parking. If the app is not an option., the city said people will have to use the FlexParking stations.

Weekend recap

Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon. Of the province's total 632 confirmed cases, 87 are considered active.

Of the 87 active cases, 75 were concentrated in the far north.

The new cases were both located in the far north. Three more people have recovered which brings the provincial total number of recoveries to 538.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued a safety alert for HealthCare Plus Hand Sanitizer, saying not to use it if pregnant or breastfeeding.

That has resulted in shortages of key ingredients used in hand sanitizer, such as pharmaceutical-grade ethanol, according to the SHA.

To combat this, Health Canada has authorized manufacturers to use technical-grade ethanol in the hand sanitizer they produce.

The SHA recommends high-risk individuals check the label before using hand sanitizer and to discontinue the use of any products containing the ingredient.

The Saskatoon Farmers’ Market was just settling into its new location on Koyl Avenue when it had to shut its doors alongside many other business due to COVID-19.

But over the weekend, the market again opened its doors.

"It’s pretty good to be back, not just for the sales aspect, but just for the whole social aspect too, you know? We get to say hi to our regular customers again. It’s a wonderful thing," vendor Ian Paranteau said.

A Saskatoon couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend in a unique manner.

The couple says they assumed their dream of spending their anniversary with friends and extended family would never happen until their neighbours and children surprised them with a celebratory parade outside of their home.

More than 50 vehicles, each decorated with balloons drove past.