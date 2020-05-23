SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Farmers’ Market was just settling into their new location on Koyl Avenue when they had to shut their doors alongside many other business when COVID-19 broke out, but now they’ve opened again.

"For the past two months we’ve had an online store and that was very well received by the community, but obviously what we do is a Farmers’ Market," said Farmers’ Market Executive Director Erika Quiring.

For vendors like Ian Parenteau with Meadworks, selling online wasn’t an option because he sells alcohol, so getting to be in the building was important for sales, but also important to see some friends.

"It’s pretty good to be back, not just for the sales aspect, but just for the whole social aspect too, you know? We get to say hi to our regular customers again. It’s a wonderful thing," Paranteau said.

To reopen, the Market implemented several safety steps such as directional walking lanes inside, one entrance and one exit, and hand sanitizer easily available at entrances and vendors tables.

Warman residents Debbie Hill and Colby Johnson have been visiting the market for years, but hadn’t been to the new Koyl location until Saturday.

They said they enjoyed experiencing the new building for the first time and think the market is doing a good job ensuring people’s safety.

"I found it really safe. Safe, well spread out. It didn’t feel like I was being overcrowded by people. It was respectful," Hill said.

Johnson said he was excited to be able to go to the market to help support local businesses, and to buy a few hand-made treats he admits he would never make for himself.

The Market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.