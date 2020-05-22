SASKATOON -- The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has cancelled the UFC Fight Night event scheduled for June 20 at SaskTel Centre.

The decision is due to national and provincial COVID-19-related restrictions on public gatherings and travel, according to a statement.

“UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future,” the statement says.

The UFC made its Saskatoon debut in August 2015 for UFC Fight Night 74 at SaskTel Centre.