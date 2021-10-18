COVID-19 tests not available at Saskatoon fire halls, city says

SASKATOON -

COVID-19 self-testing kits are not available at Saskatoon Fire Department fire halls, according to the city.

The province has announced the kits will be distributed to the general public this week and will be available for pickup at participating fire halls, local chambers of commerce, and health authority testing and assessment centres.

However, Saskatoon’s fire halls have not been open to the public since the onset of the pandemic.

Residents are asked to not go to or call a fire hall seeking testing kits.

A list of participating pickup locations will soon be available at Saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.