SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Polytechnic is cancelling all classes and programming for the rest of the week, the school announced Monday.

Programs will be offered online or through alternative delivery options where possible to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission effective March 23, President and CEO Larry S. Rosia said in a news release.

"We know COVID-19 is causing unusual and challenging times. Thank you for your patience, cooperation and the care you’ve demonstrated for yourselves and others in our community. We all can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if we each do our part and work together," he said.

More information will be provided Friday regarding online or alternative delivery where possible.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic campuses are not closing and limited services may be available at each campus, the school says.

The fitness centres will remain closed and all non-essential gatherings and events are cancelled until further notice.

The province announced Monday morning that pre K-12 classes will be suspended indefinitely on March 20 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the University of Saskatchewan announced it was suspending all classes on its Saskatoon campus Monday through Wednesday of this week.

Beginning on Thursday, the school will move to remote delivery of classes for the remainder of the winter term.