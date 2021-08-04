Advertisement
COVID-19 risk leads to visitor restrictions at Prince Albert hospital
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021 5:19PM CST
PRINCE ALBERT -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public about an increased risk of catching COVID-19 at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.
Visitors to the fifth and sixth floors are limited to end-of-life reasons only. The SHA said it will review the restrictions after two weeks.
Family and other support people who are permitted to visit must follow screening before entering the hospital and wear a mask.
