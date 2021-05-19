SASKATOON -- Two new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared within Saskatoon Public Schools.

École Dundonald School has two active cases of COVID-19, which have been identified as variants of concern.

W.P. Bate School has one active case, which is a variant of concern.

“Communication about the outbreak declarations has been shared with students, staff, and the school community at each school. Classes will continue as scheduled on Thursday,” the division said in a news release.

Since the start of the school year, SPS has had 351 positive cases at 58 locations in the division – 57 schools and the board office.