PRINCE ALBERT -- Public health officials declared an outbreak at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert last week, according to an outbreak list on the province’s website.

Pine Grove, the only correctional facility for women in the province, currently has nine active cases of COVID-19 among inmates and four among staff. As of May 21, 117 vaccines were administered to offenders, according to a statement from the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

“Corrections has taken numerous measures, in consultation with public health officials, to protect both staff and offenders,” reads the statement.

Dina Kayseas said she found out her daughter, Sharise Sutherland, tested positive for COVID-19 through another inmate. She said her phone number has been blocked from the Telmate phone system.

“I wish I could talk to her,” she said.

Kayseas said she’s concerned for her daughter’s health and safety because Sutherland may have a compromised immune system.

Sutherland also missed her pre-trial on Tuesday due to contracting the virus, said Kayseas. Sutherland is facing two first-degree murder charges.

She said she’d like to know how sick her daughter is with COVID-19 and if she needs more medical attention.

The ministry said Pine Grove is cancelling in-person visits, isolating and quarantining those who show symptoms, enhancing cleaning, continuous masking of staff and offenders, quarantining new admissions for 14 days and providing COVID-19 testing.

Eight of the COVID-19 positive offenders are in the centre with an isolation plan, said the province. As of Tuesday, 24 offenders and eight staff are considered recovered from the virus.

The ministry said nursing staff are monitoring offenders for symptoms during regular rounds and offenders are encouraged to report any symptoms.