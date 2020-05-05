SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Saskatoon dairy facility.

SaskMilk, an organization representing the dairy industry, told CTV News the outbreak is at Saputo’s Saskatoon plant – at the Wakooma Street location, off Highway 16.

Only one employee at the facility has tested positive, according to health officials.

“At this time, an investigation is underway, and based on that investigation, there's been no identified need for a public service announcement because of low-transmission risk to the public,” Scott Livingstone, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, told the media at Tuesday’s press conference.

The Ministry of Health said the declaration of an outbreak can be triggered by one confirmed case.

An investigation into the outbreak is underway.