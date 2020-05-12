SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has launched a mental health support line for health-care workers.

It offers brief intervention and a pathway for urgent care as required, according to a Tuesday update from the health authority.

“As part of the SHA COVID-19 response, ensuring that mental health and wellbeing needs of health-care workers and physicians are identified and supported is critical. Caring and having compassion for ourselves and each other by acknowledging and effectively managing stress, both acute and cumulative, is key to building individual and collective resilience over time.”

The health line is available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.