SASKATOON -- Local entrepreneurs, out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are awaiting the federal government’s new financial support program.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced it will help workers who don’t have a paid sick leave and don’t qualify for EI benefits.

Murray Bryck, a hairdresser at Shear Excellence, is out of work. His salon, Shear Excellence, has closed for at least two weeks.

“For a self-employed hairdresser, it’s a big deal to not be working,” he told CTV News.

The government’s new emergency care benefit will provide up to $900 every two weeks, for up to 15 weeks, to help Canadian workers.

It includes those who are sick themselves, those who have been told to self-isolate from work and those who are staying home to look after others.

“I think that's terrific because a lot of people are in a situation where savings are small,” Bryck said.

The government will begin accepting applications on the CRA and Service Canada website in April.