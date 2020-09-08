SASKATOON -- Two people who tested positive for COVID-19 were present at four businesses when they were likely infectious, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Co-op Watrous Food Store – Aug. 28, 3 - 3:30 p.m.

Waskesiu Tempo – Sept. 5, 1 – 1:15 p.m.

Lake Country Co-op C-Store and Cardlock at Wakaw – Sept. 5, 3 – 3:30 p.m.

Happy Hour Liquor Pilot Butte – Sept. 2, 5 – 5:30 p.m.

People who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times should immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA says. They should also call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Anyone else present who isn’t experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.