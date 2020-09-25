SASKATOON -- One or more people were likely infectious while attending two Rosetown businesses recently, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says:

Shop Easy - 118 1st Ave. E - Sept. 15, 16, 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Co-op Home Centre - 310 Hwy 7 W - Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Those who were at these locations on the specified dates and times should self-monitor for 14 days, and if you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.