SASKATOON -- COVID-19 has been confirmed at three Prairie Spirit School Division (PSSD) schools.

In a news release sent Sunday evening, PSSD said it had been informed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority about a case of COVID-19 at Stobart Community School in Duck Lake, Valley Manor Elementary School in Martensville and South Corman Park School.

The division said the school communities have been informed and it is working closely with public health staff to ensure measures are in place to protect students and staff.