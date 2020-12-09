SASKATOON -- Court operations have pivoted significantly since the beginning of the pandemic, criminal defence lawyer Chris Lavier says.

More appearances are being handled over the phone or video making for a quicker court process.

“Things are running like a well-oiled machine,” Lavier said. “Most of the court appearances where testimony isn’t required are all happening via teleconference now. So if it’s in the city, Saskatoon, Regina or Prince Albert they are on teleconference.”

Accused people not in custody don’t have to appear in court for a resolution either, he said. The process is running quicker and more efficiently since court services transitioned to pandemic operations, he said.

“I think there will be some lasting changes as a result of this and the courts were efficient before, but this pandemic has forced us to be even more efficient and frankly the comments I’ve been hearing for several months, and it’s my belief, that things are running a lot smoother than they were before,” he said.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice says it has spent $380,000 to outfit courtrooms with plexiglass in order to operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Justice and Attorney General said in a statement that court services continue to work closely with health officials to ensure pandemic guidelines and measures developed for courthouses align with public health orders.

The ministry said it will continue to maintain these barriers throughout the pandemic.

Upcoming tighter restrictions at Saskatoon Provincial Court will limit the number of people attending judicial matters.

On Wednesday, in a notice to all lawyers, Judge M.L. Gray said in light of the increasing COVID-19 infections in Saskatchewan, the court is taking steps to protect all parties and introducing new restrictions effective Monday.

All criminal trials and preliminary hearings scheduled in Saskatoon between Dec. 14 and Jan. 16 will not proceed on those dates, Gray said. The matter will instead be addressed by telephone. First appearances and new arrests will continue over telephone.

Trials scheduled in the Saskatoon Civil Courts are also being postponed.

Defence lawyers and prosecutors are to appear by telephone, even for in-custody matters. Lawyers may apply to have a trial proceed if necessary, but the court will look at factors including the health of all parties and the circumstances of the accused, complainant and other witnesses.