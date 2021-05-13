Advertisement
COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon, Humboldt schools investigated as variants of concern
Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 11:03AM CST
SASKATOON -- New cases of COVID-19 have been identified at two schools according to the Catholic division.
A person tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Joseph High School in Saskatoon and St. Augustine School in Humboldt, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said in a news release.
Both cases are being investigated as a variant of concern.
“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. SHA is recommending that all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” the school division said.
The affected classes and cohorts will switch to online learning.
