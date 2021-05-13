SASKATOON -- New cases of COVID-19 have been identified at two schools according to the Catholic division.

A person tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Joseph High School in Saskatoon and St. Augustine School in Humboldt, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said in a news release.

Both cases are being investigated as a variant of concern.

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. SHA is recommending that all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” the school division said.

The affected classes and cohorts will switch to online learning.