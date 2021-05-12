SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon.

Evan Hardy Collegiate has four active cases of COVID-19, three of which have been identified as variants of concern.

The SHA notified Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) about the outbreak declaration on Wednesday, SPS said in a news release.

Since the start of the school year, SPS has had 340 positive cases at 58 locations in the division – 57 schools and the board office.