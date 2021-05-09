SASKATOON -- New cases of COVID-19 have been identified at three Saskatoon schools, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed the school division of two positive cases in individuals at Pope John Paul II School, one case at Bishop Klein School and one case at Bethlehem Catholic High School, GSCS said in a news release.

The cases at Pope John Paull II are being investigated as variants of concern, GSCS said. The affected classes and cohorts will switch to online learning, according to the school division.