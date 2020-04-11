SASKATOON -- The Athabasca Health Authority confirmed a person tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Stony Rapids, according to a Facebook post.

The person has been placed into self-quarantine according to the Health Authority and “all public health precautions and notifications have taken place.”

It is asking the public to continue practicing physical distancing, avoiding crowded areas, staying home if possible, and washing your hands regularly with soap and water.