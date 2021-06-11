Personal protection equipment is seen on the teacher's desk in classroom in preparation for the new school year at the Willingdon Elementary School in Montreal, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says there were positive COVID-19 test results for an individual or individuals who work at or attend Carlton Comprehensive Public High School in Prince Albert.

Two classrooms of students and the associated staff have been identified as non-close contacts by SHA and will be self-monitoring until June 17. Students and staff are not required to self-isolate.

Close contacts have been notified according to Superintendent Corey Trann from the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division.

Carlton Comprehensive Public High School remains open with in-person classes for all students.