SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has informed Prairie Spirit School Division of a case of COVID-19 in a person at Venture Heights Elementary School in Martensville.

“We are working closely with Public Health staff to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students and staff,” the division said in a news release.

“Students and families are reminded to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if ill, call HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distancing as much as possible, wear a mask when appropriate, and do everything we can to keep each other safe.”