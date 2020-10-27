Advertisement
COVID-19 advisories issued for locations in Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton, North Battleford and Weyburn
SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.
Regina
Oct. 17
- Mike's Your Independent Grocer, 1341 Broadway Avenue, 4 to 5 p.m.
Oct. 18
- Walmart South Supercente, 4500 Gordon Road, 8:30 to 9 a.m.
Oct. 19
- Pasqua South Medical Centre, 3515 Pasqua Street, 10:50 to 11:10 a.m.
Oct. 20
- Walmart South Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Road, 3 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 22
- CIBC, 3021 Gordon Road, 12 noon to 12:15 p.m.
Oct. 24
- Walmart East Supercentre, 2150 Prince of Wales Drive, 10:30 to 10:50 p.m.
October 25
- Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive, 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Saskatoon
Oct. 12
- Canadian Tire Preston Crossing, 1731 Preston Avenue North, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct.14
- Canadian Tire Preston Crossing, 1731 Preston Avenue North, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 20
Starbucks, 1844 McOrmond Drive, 9 to 10 a.m.
- Cobbs Bread Cory Common, 60-3270 Preston Avenue, 4 to 7 p.m.
Yorkton
Oct. 15
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16
- Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 9 to 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 17
- Save-On Foods, 277 Broadway Street East, 9:15 to 10 a.m.
- Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
Oct. 18
- Legacy Co-op grocery store, 30 Argyle Street, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.
Oct. 19
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 9:45 to 11:45 a.m.
Oct. 20
- Canadian Tire, 277 Broadway Street East, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.
- Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 7 to 7:30 p.m.
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 7:15 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 21
- Medicine Shoppe, 17-259 Hamilton Road, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Oct. 22
- Yorkton Toyota, 5 Kelsey Bay, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Legacy Palliser Way Co-op Gas Bar, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
- Pat Valu, 5-275 Broadway Street East, 12 noon to 2:30 p.m.
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 2 to 2:45 p.m.
- KM Auto Care, 50 Broadway Street West, 4:15 to 5 p.m.
- Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Oct. 23
- Yorkton Toyota, 5 Kelsey Bay, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- All Seasons Distributors, 226 Smith Street East, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
- Leicester Family Restaurant and Lounge, 88 Grace Street, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Oct. 24
- Yorkton Toyota, 5 Kelsey Bay, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 8:15 to 8:45 p.m.
- Gloria Hayden Centre, 279 Morrison Drive, 3:45 to 4:30
North Battleford
Oct. 20
- Country Cuisine, 2401 99 Street, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Sport Chek Frontier Centre, 11429 Railway Avenue East, 4 to 4:45 p.m.
- Rob and Kathy's No Frills Frontier Centre, 11430 Railway Avenue East, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 5 to 5:45 p.m.
Oct. 21
- Sobeys, 9801 Territorial Drive, 8 to 8:45 p.m.
Weyburn
Oct. 19
- Leicester Family Restaurant and Lounge, 88 Grace Street (North Weyburn), 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Oct. 20
- Leicester Family Restaurant and Lounge, 88 Grace Street (North Weyburn), 2 to 4 p.m.
- Another Round Sports Bar and Grill, Third Street NE, 8:30 to 9 p.m.
- Pumpjacks Saloon and Steakhouse, 596 18 Street, 9 to 9:30 p.m.
Oct. 23
- Walmart, 1000 Sims Avenue, 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.
If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.