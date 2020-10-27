SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Regina

Oct. 17

  • Mike's Your Independent Grocer, 1341 Broadway Avenue, 4 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 18

  • Walmart South Supercente, 4500 Gordon Road, 8:30 to 9 a.m.

Oct. 19

  • Pasqua South Medical Centre, 3515 Pasqua Street, 10:50 to 11:10 a.m.

Oct. 20

  • Walmart South Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Road, 3 to 4 p.m.

Oct.  22

  • CIBC, 3021 Gordon Road, 12 noon to 12:15 p.m.

Oct. 24

  • Walmart East Supercentre, 2150 Prince of Wales Drive, 10:30 to 10:50 p.m.

October 25

  • Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive, 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Saskatoon

Oct. 12

  • Canadian Tire Preston Crossing, 1731 Preston Avenue North, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct.14 

  • Canadian Tire Preston Crossing, 1731 Preston Avenue North, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 20 

Starbucks, 1844 McOrmond Drive, 9 to 10 a.m.

  • Cobbs Bread Cory Common, 60-3270 Preston Avenue, 4 to 7 p.m.

Yorkton

Oct. 15

  • Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16

  • Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 17

  • Save-On Foods, 277 Broadway Street East, 9:15 to 10 a.m.
  • Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 18

  • Legacy Co-op grocery store, 30 Argyle Street, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Oct. 19

  • Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 9:45 to 11:45 a.m.

Oct. 20

  • Canadian Tire, 277 Broadway Street East, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.
  • Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 7 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 7:15 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 21

  • Medicine Shoppe, 17-259 Hamilton Road, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.
  • Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Oct. 22

  • Yorkton Toyota, 5 Kelsey Bay, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Legacy Palliser Way Co-op Gas Bar, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
  • Pat Valu, 5-275 Broadway Street East, 12 noon to 2:30 p.m.
  • Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 2 to 2:45 p.m.
  • KM Auto Care, 50 Broadway Street West, 4:15 to 5 p.m.
  • Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 23

  • Yorkton Toyota, 5 Kelsey Bay, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • All Seasons Distributors, 226 Smith Street East, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
  • Leicester Family Restaurant and Lounge, 88 Grace Street, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 24

  • Yorkton Toyota, 5 Kelsey Bay, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 8:15 to 8:45 p.m.
  • Gloria Hayden Centre, 279 Morrison Drive, 3:45 to 4:30

North Battleford

Oct. 20

  • Country Cuisine, 2401 99 Street, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Sport Chek Frontier Centre, 11429 Railway Avenue East, 4 to 4:45 p.m.
  • Rob and Kathy's No Frills Frontier Centre, 11430 Railway Avenue East, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Oct. 21

  • Sobeys, 9801 Territorial Drive, 8 to 8:45 p.m.

Weyburn

Oct. 19

  • Leicester Family Restaurant and Lounge, 88 Grace Street (North Weyburn), 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 20

  • Leicester Family Restaurant and Lounge, 88 Grace Street (North Weyburn), 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Another Round Sports Bar and Grill, Third Street NE, 8:30 to 9 p.m.
  • Pumpjacks Saloon and Steakhouse, 596 18 Street, 9 to 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 23

  • Walmart, 1000 Sims Avenue, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.