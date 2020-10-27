SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Regina

Oct. 17

Mike's Your Independent Grocer, 1341 Broadway Avenue, 4 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 18

Walmart South Supercente, 4500 Gordon Road, 8:30 to 9 a.m.

Oct. 19

Pasqua South Medical Centre, 3515 Pasqua Street, 10:50 to 11:10 a.m.

Oct. 20

Walmart South Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Road, 3 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 22

CIBC, 3021 Gordon Road, 12 noon to 12:15 p.m.

Oct. 24

Walmart East Supercentre, 2150 Prince of Wales Drive, 10:30 to 10:50 p.m.

October 25

Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive, 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Saskatoon

Oct. 12

Canadian Tire Preston Crossing, 1731 Preston Avenue North, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct.14

Canadian Tire Preston Crossing, 1731 Preston Avenue North, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 20

Starbucks, 1844 McOrmond Drive, 9 to 10 a.m.

Cobbs Bread Cory Common, 60-3270 Preston Avenue, 4 to 7 p.m.

Yorkton

Oct. 15

Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16

Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 17

Save-On Foods, 277 Broadway Street East, 9:15 to 10 a.m.

Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 18

Legacy Co-op grocery store, 30 Argyle Street, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Oct. 19

Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 9:45 to 11:45 a.m.

Oct. 20

Canadian Tire, 277 Broadway Street East, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 7:15 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 21

Medicine Shoppe, 17-259 Hamilton Road, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Oct. 22

Yorkton Toyota, 5 Kelsey Bay, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Legacy Palliser Way Co-op Gas Bar, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Pat Valu, 5-275 Broadway Street East, 12 noon to 2:30 p.m.

Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 2 to 2:45 p.m.

KM Auto Care, 50 Broadway Street West, 4:15 to 5 p.m.

Walmart, 240 Hamilton Road, 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 23

Yorkton Toyota, 5 Kelsey Bay, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All Seasons Distributors, 226 Smith Street East, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Leicester Family Restaurant and Lounge, 88 Grace Street, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 24

Yorkton Toyota, 5 Kelsey Bay, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway Street East, 8:15 to 8:45 p.m.

Gloria Hayden Centre, 279 Morrison Drive, 3:45 to 4:30

North Battleford

Oct. 20

Country Cuisine, 2401 99 Street, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Sport Chek Frontier Centre, 11429 Railway Avenue East, 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Rob and Kathy's No Frills Frontier Centre, 11430 Railway Avenue East, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Oct. 21

Sobeys, 9801 Territorial Drive, 8 to 8:45 p.m.

Weyburn

Oct. 19

Leicester Family Restaurant and Lounge, 88 Grace Street (North Weyburn), 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 20

Leicester Family Restaurant and Lounge, 88 Grace Street (North Weyburn), 2 to 4 p.m.

Another Round Sports Bar and Grill, Third Street NE, 8:30 to 9 p.m.

Pumpjacks Saloon and Steakhouse, 596 18 Street, 9 to 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 23

Walmart, 1000 Sims Avenue, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.