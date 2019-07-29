A date for a Saskatoon man charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement to receive a psychiatric evaluation is expected Friday.

Joseph Yaremko, 37, made a brief appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court Monday via video link from Regina where he is being held.

He will be transferred to Saskatoon to appear in person on Friday. Defense council told court Monday that they are working with the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon to have him taken in for a 30 day assessment.

The assessment was ordered by a judge in Moose Jaw after Yaremko appeared there on another matter.

Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford refused to do the assessment since Yaramenko escaped from there in 2014.

Yaremko was charged in early June after a 21-year-old woman reported a man knocked on her door and forced his way in and sexually assaulted her in her home in the 100 block of Wellman Crescent.