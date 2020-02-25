SASKATOON -- Cellphone video played in a Saskatoon courtroom shows the final moments of Tyler Applegate’s life.

Applegate was shot in his backyard on July 22, 2017 following an argument with a man who was urinating on his fence. The 27-year-old died in hospital weeks later.

Dallin Singharath, 21, is accused of pulling the trigger. His second-degree murder trial began at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.

Video footage was played for witness Jodi Smuk on Tuesday.

It shows Applegate and other men in the Westview neighbourhood on the morning of the shooting.

Smuk confirmed the men in the video were the same people she saw while driving at the intersection of 33rd Street West and Avenue W North.

Smuk told court she witnessed a man running and yelling, “All I was doing was taking a piss,” as other men chased him.

She called 9-1-1 because it “looked like they were going to fight,” court heard.

Earlier in the trial, Applegrate’s spouse, Kathy Cardinal, testified her brother-in-law and Applegate were arguing with someone who “pissed” on their fence.

“I asked if he did anything, and he said he just scared him off,” Cardinal told court on Monday about the confrontation.

The two men went their separate ways and “it was all good,” she testified.

Shortly after, Cardinal said a black truck drove by their home and parked in the alley near their backyard.

Cardinal, her brother-in-law and Applegate stood on the deck as three men got out of the truck.

She said Applegate wrapped a chained dog leash around his arm and held their son’s small bike in front of him “for protection.”

Cardinal said she didn’t see any weapons, but heard her brother-in-law yell, “Gun.”

Very quickly after, “I heard a gunshot ... The gun went off and they took off,” Cardinal told court.

‘Gritty’ gun was used: Saskatoon constable

The sawed-off .22 calibre rifle Singharath allegedly fired was presented as evidence.

Saskatoon Police Const. Matthew Wise conducted a trigger pull test on the gun.

Using a digital trigger gage, Wise found it takes about five pounds of force needed to fire the rifle.

Wise described the gun as “gritty.” He estimated the firearm was a couple decades old.

“This is not a new firearm by any means,” Wise testified.

Firearm expert John Marshall testified the bullet that was removed from Applegate’s body came from the sawed-off .22 calibre rifle.

The judge-alone trial is expected to continue on Wednesday.