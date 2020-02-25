SASKATOON -- A witness refused to fully answer the Crown’s questions on Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Dallin Singharath.

The judge told the witness he was prepared to wait as long as it takes for his answers.

“Then bring your sleeping bags,” he responded.

The witness, who cannot be named under a publication ban, said he was “dope sick.” The man‘s body shook on the stand.

Tyler Applegate was shot in his backyard in the 2300 block of 33rd Street West on July 22, 2017 following an argument with a man who was urinating on his fence. The 27-year-old died in hospital weeks later.

Singharath is accused of pulling the trigger. His second-degree murder trial began at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.

“I don’t want to answer any questions man,” the witness told the Crown multiple times.

A 15-minute break was ordered for the witness to consult a lawyer about the repercussions for not testifying.

After the break, the man told court, “I’ll stick to my gut, not say anything.”

The judge asked the witness three times whether he refused to answer any questions. All three times, he said yes.

The witness has until 10 a.m. on Wednesday to change his mind.

If he doesn’t the judge is expected to schedule a contempt hearing — which would determine the witness' punishment for not providing testimony.