Saskatoon

    • Country music star Blake Shelton bringing ‘Back To The Honky Tonk Tour’ to Saskatoon

    Blake Shelton

    One of the biggest names in country music will play Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre in March of 2024.

    Ten-time Grammy Award nominee Blake Shelton brings his "Back To The Honky Tonk Tour presented by Kubota" to Saskatoon March 7. He’ll be joined by fellow country musicians Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts.

    The Saskatoon stop is one of 17 shows on the tour, which kicks off Feb. 22 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, before wrapping up March 29 in Wichita, Kansas. Other Canadian stops include Edmonton and Calgary, March 8 and 9, respectively.

    Pre-sale tickets for the Saskatoon show go on sale Oct. 24 at 10:00 a.m local time. The general on-sale starts Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. local time. 

