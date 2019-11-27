SASKATOON -- A city-wide organic waste pickup service is one step closer.

In a 9-1 vote on Wednesday, city councillors voted in favour of spending $10 million for curbside organic waste collection carts.

Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois was the lone vote against.

The decision happened on day three of budget deliberations, where councillors debated how the city should spend $18 million reserved for capital projects.

The fund is predominately from a one-time federal government payment.

“That’s one-time funding we get for the gas tax from the federal government and I would prefer it was spread out over a number of capital projects as opposed to just the $10 million to the green carts,” Dubois said.

In the summer, council voted to use the cash to buy organics collection carts.

Council also agreed to move forward with other capital projects — such as replacing Christmas lights around the city and revamping Central Avenue.

Saskatoon’s organics program is slated to roll out in 2023.