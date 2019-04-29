

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon City Council on Monday unanimously approved dedicated bus lanes downtown on First Avenue.

While Third Avenue was an option councillors felt First Avenue – with Midtown Plaza and the possibility of a downtown arena nearby – made more sense. Construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route is scheduled to start in 2022.

In a 10-1 vote, council also designated Broadway Avenue as a location for another BRT route. Council voted against dedicated bus lanes in favour of mixed traffic flow.

The Broadway Business District told council businesses aren’t happy with the idea of buses zipping up and down Broadway Avenue, and want to keep the pedestrian atmosphere.