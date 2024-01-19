Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in

The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.

Concerns around classroom conditions are front and centre, as the government and teachers' union contract negotiations are at a standstill, with the province and teachers at odds over whether the conditions can be discussed at the bargaining table.

In the spring, news about how much tax-payer money is spent on private schools came to light, followed by the rollout of a controversial gender pronoun policy.

In a province that's been Saskatchewan Party run for 16 years, could issues in education swing voters?

"I certainly think there's possibility for the NDP to make gains here," Daniel Westlake, an assistant professor of political studies at the University of Saskatchewan, tells CTV News.

"The question becomes, 'Is the NDP going to gain enough to threaten the Sask. party's ability to win?' I think that's something that's probably more unlikely."

Westlake says Saskatchewan is unique because the rural votes overpower the cities.

"That's always going to be a challenge for the NDP, and an advantage for the Sask. Party. I'm not sure that I'm seeing enough to suggest that the NDP is in a good position to overcome that kind of challenge."

Political scientist, Jim Farney, is looking forward to updated polling data to grasp whether issues in education is moving the dial.

This election, Farney is keeping a close eye on the parent demographic.

"I think one interesting thing to watch is, 'Is there a movement amongst people who are the age to be parents?' So you know, late 20s, 30s, 40s is often a fairly loyal Sask. Party demographic," Farney, the Regina director of the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, says.

"If we see a shift there towards the NDP — it'd be fair to say that's being driven by education."

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says it's non-partisan.

"We want to see decisions not being made out of political gain by this government. We want to see decisions being made in the best interest of kids, and it shouldn't matter who the elected officials are," STF President Samantha Becotte says.

Teachers are planning to walk off the job, for a second single-day strike, on Monday.