SASKATOON -- A driver who allegedly lied to cops about his identity is facing charges following a traffic stop near Osler, according to Corman Park police.

On Friday at around 10:30 p.m., the Corman Park Police Service conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with inadequate suspension on Highway 11 near Osler, according to a social media post.

The driver lied about his identity and was arrested for obstruction, police said. After a search of the vehicle officers found a large amount of cash and bear spray, police said.

After further investigation, the real identity of the driver revealed multiple warrants and a suspended license, according to police.

The driver was charged with proceeds of crime, obstruction, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, inadequate suspension and driving while suspended, police said.

The driver was released and is due in court at a later date.